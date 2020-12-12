1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCCY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $183.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director Charles S. Crow III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,521.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

