215,618 Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 215,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,324,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,563,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,960,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 943,686 shares of company stock valued at $21,068,223. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 4.14.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.