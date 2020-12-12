22,061 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,061 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 991,379 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

CFG opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

