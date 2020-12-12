234,345 Shares in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 234,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.91% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 439,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $16.77.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

