294,670 Shares in Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 294,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Pfenex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFNX. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the third quarter worth approximately $33,044,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfenex by 72.8% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 472,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfenex by 827.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 330,672 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Pfenex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,036,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 326,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfenex by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $1,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Pfenex stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Pfenex Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Pfenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair cut Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

