3,000 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $15,386,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 71.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 253.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $28,407,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 38.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LITE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $96.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,362.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

