3,612 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

