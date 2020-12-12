50,901 Shares in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.53% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $68.17.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.