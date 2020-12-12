67,327 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.60 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51.

