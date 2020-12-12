94,035 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

