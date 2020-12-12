Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (ALAI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 on January 29th

Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ALAI opened at GBX 60.80 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. Aberdeen Latin American Income has a 12-month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.98).

Get Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) alerts:

About Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L)

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.