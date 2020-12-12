Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (ALAI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 on January 29th

Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:ALAI opened at GBX 60.80 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. Aberdeen Latin American Income has a 12-month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.98).
About Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L)
