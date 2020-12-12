AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 226.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,924 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of AerCap worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

AER opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.42 and a beta of 2.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($7.73). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AER shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

