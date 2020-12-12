Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARPO opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

