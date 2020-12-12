Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) PT Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The firm has a market cap of $254.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Well Partners LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 948,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

