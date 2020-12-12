AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Dec 20 Dividend of $0.12 on January 12th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a dec 20 dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 12th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.97. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

