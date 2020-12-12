Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Raised to $950.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective upped by Truist from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.14.

NYSE:ADS opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

