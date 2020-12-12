Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Position Increased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,182 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Allison Transmission worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 15.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALSN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of ALSN opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

