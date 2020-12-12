Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has $60.00 price target on the software’s stock, up from their prior price target of $53.00.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $57.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Andrea Siudara sold 1,438 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $70,131.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 37,085 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,470,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,550 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,465. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,493 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

