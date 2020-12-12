American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 90.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,642 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 360,358 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,742 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.05 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. 140166 lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

