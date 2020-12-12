AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) vs. Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Critical Comparison

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Security National Financial and AMTD International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security National Financial and AMTD International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $283.06 million 0.58 $10.89 million N/A N/A AMTD International $154.96 million 9.68 $119.72 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Security National Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 7.82% 13.90% 2.04% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Security National Financial has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD International has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Security National Financial beats AMTD International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; and one cemetery in California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About AMTD International

AMTD International Inc., an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions. The company also provides professional investment management and advisory services primarily to corporate and other institutional clients. In addition, it makes long-term strategic investments focusing on Asia's financial and new economy sectors. The company was formerly known as AMTD Inc. AMTD International Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD International Inc. is as subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited.

