Analyzing FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) & Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 15.66% 64.43% 35.28% Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66%

This table compares FitLife Brands and Canopy Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $19.50 million 1.14 $2.70 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $297.34 million 33.21 -$993.37 million $1.32 20.10

FitLife Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FitLife Brands and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Canopy Growth on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritionals, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements. The company markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through various retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

