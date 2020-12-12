ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

ANIP stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 38,066 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

