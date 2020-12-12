Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.17.

NYSE AR opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,858 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Antero Resources by 3,893.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Antero Resources by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 960,004 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

