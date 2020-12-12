APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

APi Group (NYSE:APG) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.14-1.19 for the period. APi Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.14-1.19 EPS.
Shares of APG opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. APi Group has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $17.86.
APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.
