Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,925,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.87. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

