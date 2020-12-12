Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.11 (LON:ATS)

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) (LON:ATS) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ATS opened at GBX 400.20 ($5.23) on Friday. Artemis Alpha Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 435.86 ($5.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £158.40 million and a PE ratio of 40.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 341.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 294.37.

About Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L)

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

