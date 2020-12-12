Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.11 (LON:ATS)

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) (LON:ATS) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON ATS opened at GBX 400.20 ($5.23) on Friday. Artemis Alpha Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 435.86 ($5.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £158.40 million and a PE ratio of 40.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 341.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 294.37.
