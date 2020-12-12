Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $122.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed its industry in a year. The company is likely to continue benefiting from solid organic growth, which have been driving revenues. Sturdy performance across its Brokerage and Risk Management segments also bode well. The company expects fourth-quarter organic revenues in Risk Management segment to be similar or slightly better than the third quarter. Its focus on tapping opportunities across the globe bodes well for growth. Its inorganic growth story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. Its solid performance is driving cash flow and helping it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. However, escalating expenses weigh on the company’s margin expansion. Also, high debt level has been inducing an increase in interest expenses. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AJG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.46.

AJG stock opened at $119.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,550 shares of company stock worth $4,525,993. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after buying an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 11,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

