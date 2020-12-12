Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.24–1.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.6-221.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.96 million.Asana also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.27)-($0.25) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of Asana stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.51.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.