Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Releases Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.27–0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $62-63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.05 million.Asana also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.24–1.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of ASAN opened at $28.40 on Friday. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.