ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ASE Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ASE Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. Analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 52,444 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

