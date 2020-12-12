ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB restated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASM International currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $196.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.58. ASM International has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $197.45.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $367.66 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 22.44%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

