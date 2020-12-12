At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised At Home Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.72.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $988.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.92. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, Director Philip L. Francis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and sold 82,998 shares valued at $1,702,550. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in At Home Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 457,957 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter worth about $9,530,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter worth about $6,490,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in At Home Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 954,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter worth about $4,011,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

