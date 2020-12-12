Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.22.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.78.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $138,675.00. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.