Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

ATCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Atlas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Atlas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. Atlas has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

