Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.58.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish purchased 118,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $679,589.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. UBS Group AG raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

