B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCOMF opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.21. B Communications has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.74.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

