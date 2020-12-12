Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $111.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. Balchem has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $113.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 85.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 187,946 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 67.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after buying an additional 51,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Balchem by 390.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,026 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

