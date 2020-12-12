Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Bâloise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bâloise in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Bâloise alerts:

BLHEF opened at $172.93 on Tuesday. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $139.00 and a 12 month high of $172.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.89 and a 200 day moving average of $145.80.

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.