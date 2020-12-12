Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.78.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,370,000 after purchasing an additional 138,730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,971,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after purchasing an additional 300,222 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after purchasing an additional 821,795 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,134,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,153,000 after purchasing an additional 194,495 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

