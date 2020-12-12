Barclays Raises Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $40.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.86. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Aramark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Aramark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

