BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNI (BEMO.L) (BEMO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 on February 5th

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNI (BEMO.L) (LON:BEMO) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BEMO opened at GBX 718.92 ($9.39) on Friday. BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 611.06 ($7.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 719.81 ($9.40).

