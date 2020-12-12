Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold.

BMWYY stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

