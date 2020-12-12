BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $13,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BCE by 49.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,980,000 after buying an additional 2,818,631 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BCE by 22.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,653 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,770,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 127.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,601,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 896,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BCE by 64.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,441,000 after purchasing an additional 869,989 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.