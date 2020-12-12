BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Raised to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $278.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BeiGene from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.14.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BGNE stock opened at $228.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.67. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $322.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $3,503,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at $42,149,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 19,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $4,939,684.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,633,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,785,627.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,817 shares of company stock valued at $41,888,575. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in BeiGene by 59.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,651,000 after purchasing an additional 109,754 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BeiGene by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.