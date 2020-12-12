Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:CNPAY opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. CNP Assurances has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.
About CNP Assurances
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for CNP Assurances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNP Assurances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.