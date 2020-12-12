Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CNPAY opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. CNP Assurances has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

About CNP Assurances

CNP Assurances SA provides personal insurance and reinsurance products in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, property and casualty, loss of income, and health insurance products; term creditor insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans and annuities, as well as support and assistance services.

