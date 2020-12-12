Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.14.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $115.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.04, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $1,024,461.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,628,072.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,400 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

