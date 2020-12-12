BidaskClub Downgrades Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AZRE has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. HSBC downgraded Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NYSE AZRE opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth $370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth $369,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the third quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

