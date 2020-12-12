BidaskClub Downgrades First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.65.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC stock opened at $129.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $142.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.41 and its 200-day moving average is $116.62.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 243,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.