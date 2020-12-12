BidaskClub Downgrades Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PAM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Pampa Energía stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $828.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.36 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 190.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at about $932,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at about $7,247,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

