BidaskClub Downgrades Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.34. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

